Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 505,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 342,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,375,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 471,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,067. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

