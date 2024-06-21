Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to Hold by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

