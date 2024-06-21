Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 85,782 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,782 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.
Unilever stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,385. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
