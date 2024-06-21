Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 85,782 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,782 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

Unilever stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,385. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.