Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.54

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.54 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 141.20 ($1.79). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 1,119,718 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
