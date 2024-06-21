Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $135.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.72), with a volume of 49206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.75).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Kistos in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kistos
Kistos Stock Performance
Kistos Company Profile
Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kistos
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.