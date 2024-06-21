Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $135.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.72), with a volume of 49206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Kistos in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Kistos Stock Performance

Kistos Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

