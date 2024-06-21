KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 78,000 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 88,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

