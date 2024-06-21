KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 456 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $259.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,558. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

