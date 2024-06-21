KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.01. 2,559,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

