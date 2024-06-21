Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells $330,050.00 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Arian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.3 %

KFY opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

