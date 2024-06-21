Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. 158,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

