L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
NYSE SCX opened at $16.18 on Monday. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.