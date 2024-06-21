L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

NYSE SCX opened at $16.18 on Monday. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L.S. Starrett

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

