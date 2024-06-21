Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 638,409 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

