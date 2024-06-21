Lantz Financial LLC Buys 381 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,871,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,075,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.