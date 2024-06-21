Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.79. 10,384,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $440.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

