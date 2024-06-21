Lantz Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,259,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455,086. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

