Lantz Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $244.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

