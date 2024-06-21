Lantz Financial LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 918,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,422. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

