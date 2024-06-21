Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 325,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,145. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

