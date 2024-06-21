Lantz Financial LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 3.90% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 809,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 228,041 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $5,796,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 249,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

