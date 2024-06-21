LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) vs. Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Critical Review

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -152.29% -79.28% -39.67% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -9.83% -8.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LanzaTech Global and Verde Clean Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 253.82%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Verde Clean Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million 5.65 -$134.10 million ($0.49) -3.65 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$2.74 million ($0.49) -9.04

Verde Clean Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LanzaTech Global. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LanzaTech Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

