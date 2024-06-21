Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 2,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 29,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lavoro Stock Performance

About Lavoro

The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

