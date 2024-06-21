LayerZero Price Reaches $3.12 (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a market cap of $778.90 million and $389.93 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is medium.com/layerzero-official. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.network. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_labs.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.48830907 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $584,679,665.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

