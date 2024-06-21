Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 71,347 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 1,640,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

