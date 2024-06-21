Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. 246,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

