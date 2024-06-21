Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 67,726 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,810.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 422,241 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 924,306 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

