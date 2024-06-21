Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT remained flat at $22.70 during trading on Friday. 4,468,522 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

