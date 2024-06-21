Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,305,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

