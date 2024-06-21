Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NIC shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $86.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

