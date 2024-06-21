Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 521,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

