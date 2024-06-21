Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 984 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,733,161 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

