Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 2.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

RSPC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,164. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.