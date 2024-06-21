Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.27. 213,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,209. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

