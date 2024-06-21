Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VGT traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $576.31. The company had a trading volume of 158,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,816. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

