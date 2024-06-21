Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.75. 276,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,375. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.92 and its 200 day moving average is $333.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

