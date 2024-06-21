Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

