Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.43

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and traded as low as $56.42. Li Ning shares last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 14,283 shares trading hands.

Li Ning Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.