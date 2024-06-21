Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Life Time Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 1,224,485 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LTH opened at $18.37 on Friday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.