Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,069,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,059,211 shares.The stock last traded at $441.24 and had previously closed at $442.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day moving average of $432.30. The stock has a market cap of $211.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

