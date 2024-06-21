LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $2.13 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.