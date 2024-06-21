Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $535.00

Shares of Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.80), with a volume of 42 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.50 ($6.70).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £321 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.75 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 520.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 497.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Literacy Capital

In related news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £87,675 ($111,404.07). 60.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

