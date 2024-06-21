Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

LAC opened at $2.84 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

