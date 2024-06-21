Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Purchases C$108,000.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott acquired 30,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock opened at C$3.89 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.72 and a 1 year high of C$28.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Eight Capital upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.