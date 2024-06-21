Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,532,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

