Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $312.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.