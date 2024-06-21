Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.79. 318,835 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Get Main BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $442.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Institutional Trading of Main BuyWrite ETF

Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUYW. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Main BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.