Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.79. 318,835 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $442.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.
Main BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.
