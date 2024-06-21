Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mainz Biomed to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mainz Biomed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mainz Biomed
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Mainz Biomed Competitors
|6648
|19169
|45551
|960
|2.56
Mainz Biomed currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 971.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.27%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Mainz Biomed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mainz Biomed
|-2,934.82%
|-488.05%
|-145.77%
|Mainz Biomed Competitors
|-2,993.12%
|-287.67%
|-33.63%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Mainz Biomed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mainz Biomed
|$900,000.00
|-$26.30 million
|-0.34
|Mainz Biomed Competitors
|$1.68 billion
|$153.64 million
|-3.19
Mainz Biomed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mainz Biomed. Mainz Biomed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Mainz Biomed competitors beat Mainz Biomed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.
