Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.31. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 304 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
