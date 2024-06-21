McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,211,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 3,332,937 shares.The stock last traded at $260.36 and had previously closed at $253.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.48. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.