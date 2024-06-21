McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 116.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.26. 838,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $444.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

