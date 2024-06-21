McLean Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. First Solar makes up approximately 1.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 0.5 %

First Solar stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,268. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.72.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

